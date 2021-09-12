TX-TF1 Ground Zero responder, former Bryan ISD teacher forever connected through Sept. 11 letters

“When we got to write letters to Mr. Mathison, that was very powerful because they got to tell him how thankful they were that people like him were there to help, and they were grateful to know that there were people helping and caring about others in this terrible, terrible time,” Honea said.

Mathison said seeing the letters showed him that children should not be underestimated about what they understand and how they react to traumatic events.

“They express themselves very well in there, but you could tell there were genuine concerns, and that’s what kind of surprised me about it,” he said. “… I firmly believe that engaging those kids and writing those letters and everything, probably eliminated a lot of fear and anxiety out of those kids.”

After reading the letters, Mathison said, he challenged Honea’s class to write essays about what it means to live in America and to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and how that compares to the life of children in Afghanistan. One student’s essay – as selected by the class – received a shirt Mathison wore on the 10-day mission to Ground Zero.

Honea said Mathison served as a role model to the students, showing there were people who wanted to help and could “be a light in the midst of the darkness.”