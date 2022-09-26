Two suspects arrested in Navasota shooting Sunday

Two suspects were arrested in connection to a shooting in the 700 block of W. Virginia Street in Navasota on Sunday afternoon, according to Navasota police.

Desentze Brooks, a 21-year-old from Hempstead, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, which are second-degree felonies.

A second suspect, a juvenile, was detained by Grimes County Juvenile Services and placed in a juvenile center in Montgomery County, according to police.

Police said they received reports of shots fired at around 12:20 p.m. on Sunday. An investigation determined the suspects began arguing with at least two people in the area, and police said the suspects chased them and fired several rounds in their direction. No injuries were reported.

Investigators interviewed the suspects and obtained a confession that a weapon was fired toward the victims, according to police. A search warrant was executed at the residence, and police said officers seized three pistols and a shotgun. One firearm was found to be stolen from another agency, according to police.