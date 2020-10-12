Two seek District 3 City Council seat in Bryan

Two Bryan residents are seeking the soon-to-be vacant Single Member District 3 seat on the City Council.
The place has been filled by Greg Owens for six years, or two consecutive terms, which is the most time a person is permitted to serve in a row.
Jonna Schreiber has lived in Bryan since 2016 and believes her experience in different areas gives her a new perspective that could benefit the city. To Bobby Gutierrez, the fact that he has spent the majority of his life in his hometown of Bryan would be useful as a council member.
For a full sample ballot and list of places to vote, visit brazosvotes.org. Election Day is Nov. 3; early voting starts Tuesday.
Bobby Gutierrez
Gutierrez, 56, is a small business owner at heart. He and his wife own three enterprises — House of Tires, Gutierrez Ventures Inc. and La Pistola Cattle Co. It’s given him experience making budgets, which he said would help him if he is elected.
Additionally, Gutierrez is chairman of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, founding member of Brazos Valley Cares veterans organization and sits on the BioCorridor Advisory Board, the A&M RELLIS External Academic Advisory Council and Bryan Business Council board of directors, among others. Gutierrez helped establish Bryan ISD’s Regional Workforce Career and Technical Education Complex and is the immediate past chairman of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp.’s board of directors.
Gutierrez grew up in Bryan but left town in his college years. He attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville and spent about nine years in the area at a ranching job nearby.
The COVID-19 pandemic is like a reset for Bryan, Gutierrez said, and he wanted to run for City Council to give back and also ensure that things “get back on track” the “right way.” He said he wants to preserve as much of the business community as possible, despite the fact that he knows some industry and business will be lost.
“We just gotta have somebody who really cares about stable growth,” he said. “Not just growth, but stable growth and sustainable growth.”
Addressing flooding issues on the east side of the district will also be important, he said. Coming out of the pandemic, Gutierrez said the biggest issues to look at will be related to small businesses since they have been severely impacted.
Gutierrez emphasized that he understands how to attract new business and economic development, and said he has proven leadership qualities thanks to his past experiences in the city.
“I already know what I’ll be doing,” he said. “I already know the challenges we face. I’ve helped with challenges that we’ve had before.”
To learn more, visit bobbyforbryan.com.
Jonna Schreiber
Four years ago, Schreiber moved to Bryan to be closer to family. Before that, she worked at RadioShack and Stream Energy throughout her two-decadelong career as a corporate accountant.
Schreiber, 55, grew up in Illinois, but lived in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for 35 years before moving to Bryan. She earned dual Bachelor of Science degrees, one in computer science and one in management science, from Southern Methodist University in the 1980s before getting her certified management accountant certification.
After Hurricane Harvey, Schreiber began volunteering with the local Red Cross. As the preparedness lead, she works in programs to install smoke detectors in homes and teach people how to prepare for disasters. Additionally, she works on the disaster action team, which goes to homes following a fire or other disaster when temporary assistance is needed.
If elected, Schreiber wants to ensure that all neighborhoods in the district are treated equally. She said living in the outskirts of Arlington gave her a firsthand look at how a city should and shouldn’t grow, and she wants to bring her ideas to Bryan’s council.
“I think I could bring a different perspective on what Bryan needs as it’s growing,” she said, noting that she would like to see “great infrastructure,” 21st century internet, parks that service the neighborhoods and places that first-time homebuyers can afford.
Schreiber said she feels like the council should have representatives who want to hear what people in town need.
“I want to listen to them and their ideas,” she said.
To learn more, go to jonna4district3.com.
