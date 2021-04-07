Two road projects in College Station begin this week

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, work is set to begin on upgrading the intersection of FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) and Holleman Drive. The work will raise the intersection to better align with the railroad crossing and improve the roadway grade for vehicles entering and exiting Holleman on the west side. Phase 1, which is expected to last until mid-May, will require daily lane closures on the northbound outside lane between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials said. The project is expected to be completed next spring.