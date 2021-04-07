Two road projects in College Station begin this week

Work will begin this week on two roads in College Station.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, work is set to begin on upgrading the intersection of FM 2154 (Wellborn Road) and Holleman Drive. The work will raise the intersection to better align with the railroad crossing and improve the roadway grade for vehicles entering and exiting Holleman on the west side. Phase 1, which is expected to last until mid-May, will require daily lane closures on the northbound outside lane between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., officials said. The project is expected to be completed next spring.
According to the city of College Station, eastbound Barron Road will be closed today through Friday at Texas 6 as a water line is replaced. No water outages in the area are expected.
When that work is completed, Barron Road will be limited to one lane in each direction while the roadway is repaired.