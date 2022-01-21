 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two people killed in Grimes County house fire
breaking

Two people killed in Grimes County house fire

Two people died in a house fire near Navasota early Friday.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office said the home in the 9900 block of Texas 6 was fully engulfed when deputies arrived just before 4 a.m.

Two bodies found in the home after the fire was extinguished are presumed to be 63-year-old Ronald Busse and 57-year-old Donna Busse, the Sheriff's Office said.

The bodies were taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's Office for autopsies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

