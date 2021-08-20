 Skip to main content
Two people dead after Wednesday night shooting in Bryan
Two people dead after Wednesday night shooting in Bryan

Two people were pronounced dead on the scene in a Bryan shooting Wednesday night.

Bryan police investigated a report of shots fired at 1600 Mockingbird Road near Henderson Park. Police said officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. and found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

On Thursday morning, Bryan Police Department officials said via Twitter that both people were pronounced dead on the scene. Police officials were attempting to notify next-of-kin, and the investigation is ongoing.

