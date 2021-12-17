Two officers join University Police Department

The Texas A&M University Police Department has added two new officers.

Colton Dillaman and Cody Mitchell were sworn in Dec. 9 by Chief J. Mike Johnson during a ceremony honoring their recent completion of the Central Texas Police Academy’s Basic Peace Officer Course.

The new officers reported for duty Dec. 10 to begin their field training and will spend 20 weeks paired with field training officers to learn the duties of being a police officer at Texas A&M University.