Two more arrested in connection to shooting last Wednesday in College Station

Tayshon Franklin-Jones, a 20-year-old from Bryan, was arrested Monday and Jaterriyan Gomez, a 20-year-old from College Station, was arrested Tuesday. Both were being held on a $350,000 bond Tuesday afternoon. Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is a second-degree felony punishable by confinement not more than 20 years or less than 2 years and a fine not to exceed $10,000, police said.

Police said Franklin-Jones and Gomez approached Antoine Moreno, a 20-year-old from College Station, last Wednesday while Moreno was on a job with a moving company. Moreno told police that Gomez “pistol whipped” and struck him in the face with a handgun. Moreno told police Gomez’s gun fell out of his hand when that happened, and Moreno grabbed his own gun. When Gomez reached for his gun, Moreno said he shot him twice and caused Gomez and Franklin-Jones to run away, according to the report. Police said Franklin-Jones pointed a gun at Moreno when he fled. Both Gomez and Moreno went to the hospital following the incident.