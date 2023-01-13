Two men arrested in connection to Nov. 30 homicide in Bryan

Two Bryan men, Preston Jamal Thurmon, 23, and Armando Martin Mejia, 21, were arrested this week for their connection with the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez on Nov. 30 in Bryan, according to the Bryan Police Department.

Thurmon and Mejia were both charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Thurmon also was charged with three other offenses and was being held on an $802,806 bond as of Friday afternoon. Mejia was being held on an $800,000 bond as of Friday afternoon.

A Crime Stoppers tip was received on Dec. 5 that stated Mejia was one of the people involved in the homicide, police said.

During the investigation of the homicide, police said surveillance video near the scene of the murder was obtained and showed a silver SUV appeared to leave the scene moments after the shooting. Over the month of December, police said they were able to obtain other surveillance video and on Tuesday identified Thurmon as a suspect.

Thurmon was arrested Wednesday and during an interview with police, he admitted that he and Mejia went to Lopez’s house to rob him of money and marijuana. Mejia was arrested Thursday.