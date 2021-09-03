Two local men to race quarter horses in New Mexico this weekend

Pete Scarmardo has been involved with horse racing for almost 20 years, but he’ll have his biggest race yet this Labor Day weekend.
Scarmardo, founder and owner of Scarmardo Cattle Co. in Caldwell, is the owner of Jess Dealin, a 2-year-old quarter horse who is set to race in the All-American Futurity in Ruidoso, New Mexico, on Monday. The Grade 1 stakes race features 10 horses and is billed as the richest quarter horse race with a purse of $3 million.
“When you’re breeding racing quarter horses … most people’s goal would be to race one good enough to win the All-American,” Scarmardo said. “I’ve qualified for some other nice races, but this is by far the biggest.”
Qualifying for the Futurity might have been more intense than this Monday’s race, Scarmardo said.
Back at the trials in Ruidoso on Aug. 21, Scarmardo had to sweat through almost six hours of racing before Jess Dealin secured a spot in the Futurity. She won the first heat on the second day of qualifying, but had to stay in the top five times for the remainder of the day. Jess Dealin was fifth place overall after the fifth race, but hung onto her spot to qualify at the end of the day.
“We had to sit there and wait for the times on every race,” Scarmardo said. “Not wishing anybody any bad luck, but just hoping we were still fast enough to get in. … We were really excited when we got in and now we’re going to be excited to go out there and watch the race.”
There’s more pride in Jess Dealin for Scarmardo since she’s a homebred horse, he said. Her trainer has worked to get her confidence up, and it showed during the trials.
Running an almost perfect race is pivotal in quarter horse racing with the event only being 440 yards, meaning the margin for error is thin.
“With thoroughbred racing, if you don’t get the best break out of the gates or you make a mistake, you’ve got a good enough horse where a lot of times you can overcome that because you’ve got time to and the race is longer,” Scarmardo said. “But in quarter horse racing, if you don’t get out good, or you make a little mistake, or get bumped, it can really affect the outcome of the race. ... Once it starts, you better be watching because it’s not going to take long to get to the finish line.”
Competition is fierce for Jess Dealin. Race favorite Jess Savin Candy is looking to become just the second quarter horse in history to win a Triple Crown after capturing the Ruidoso and Rainbow Futurities earlier this summer. Special Effort is the only other 2-year-old quarter horse to win the Triple Crown, accomplishing the feat in 1981. Jess Dealin's odds are 30-1 and the race’s post time is 6:15 p.m.
“There’s some horses in there that are very fast and have got the ability to win the race. It’s going to be pretty interesting to watch,” Scarmardo said. “We just thank God that we were able to qualify and all the excitement and good times it’s going to bring with having one in there.”
Unlike Scarmardo, College Station’s Jerry Windham is no stranger to the big races at Ruidoso.
Windham’s Stolis Winner won the Futurity in 2008, but he’s going for something he’s never won at Ruidoso Downs on Sunday – the All-American Derby.
Windham’s Mister Illusion is one of 10 horses running in the Grade 1 stakes race for 3-year-old quarter horses. Windham, who was inducted into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame in 2006, said he’s had horses run in the Derby before, but never won.
“It’s one of our major races and has been for a long time,” Windham said. “It would mean a lot to me to win it because we never have.”
Mister Illusion came in second at last year’s Futurity and finished seventh at the Rainbow Derby in July. Windham said the horse has dealt with minor injuries that has hindered him at times, but a first-place finish at the All-American Derby Trials last month proved what Mister Illusion can do.
With 15-1 odds, Windham said Mister Illusion will have to step up his game in order to take home the gold. Empressum is the race favorite with 4-5 odds. Post time is slated for 5:42 p.m.
“He will have to even do better in the finals because there are five or six really, really good horses in there of the 10," he said. "And really, any of the 10 could win it because it’s really just a matter of who goes out there and gets it done that day. I feel like we’ve got a shot. I’m not overly optimistic, but if you’re not in it you can’t win it.”