Two local men to race quarter horses in New Mexico this weekend

There’s more pride in Jess Dealin for Scarmardo since she’s a homebred horse, he said. Her trainer has worked to get her confidence up, and it showed during the trials.

Running an almost perfect race is pivotal in quarter horse racing with the event only being 440 yards, meaning the margin for error is thin.

“With thoroughbred racing, if you don’t get the best break out of the gates or you make a mistake, you’ve got a good enough horse where a lot of times you can overcome that because you’ve got time to and the race is longer,” Scarmardo said. “But in quarter horse racing, if you don’t get out good, or you make a little mistake, or get bumped, it can really affect the outcome of the race. ... Once it starts, you better be watching because it’s not going to take long to get to the finish line.”

Competition is fierce for Jess Dealin. Race favorite Jess Savin Candy is looking to become just the second quarter horse in history to win a Triple Crown after capturing the Ruidoso and Rainbow Futurities earlier this summer. Special Effort is the only other 2-year-old quarter horse to win the Triple Crown, accomplishing the feat in 1981. Jess Dealin's odds are 30-1 and the race’s post time is 6:15 p.m.