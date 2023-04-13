Two local men were arrested on warrants of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection to a non-fatal shooting in the 300 block of Legion Court in Bryan on April 4, police said Thursday.

Semaj Nelson, a 20-year-old from Bryan, was booked on Wednesday and Deontae Williams, a 26-year-old from College Station, was booked on Thursday, according to Brazos County jail records. Neither has posted bail, as of Thursday afternoon. Nelson was being held on a bond of $190,000 and was arrested on six other charges. Williams was being held on a $150,000 bond.

One person was injured during the incident that led to the arrests of Nelson and Williams, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.