Two killed in Texas 6 collision in Robertson County
Two killed in Texas 6 collision in Robertson County

Texas 6 accident delays traffic

Traffic on northbound Texas 6 in Robertson County was delayed Friday morning because of an accident.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

UPDATE: According to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, two cars were involved in the collision, which killed two people. No other information was immediately available Friday night.

___________________________________________________________

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Texas 6 in Robertson County were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday following a major accident just north of OSR.

Emergency crews were closing a stretch of Texas 6 in Robertson County Friday morning after an accident nears Campbell's Creek.

Northbound traffic was being stopped, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

More details were not immediately available.

We'll be updating this story as information is released.

