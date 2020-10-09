Two killed in Texas 6 collision in Robertson County

UPDATE: According to Robertson County Sheriff Gerald Yezak, two cars were involved in the collision, which killed two people. No other information was immediately available Friday night.

UPDATE: The northbound lanes of Texas 6 in Robertson County were reopened shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday following a major accident just north of OSR.

Emergency crews were closing a stretch of Texas 6 in Robertson County Friday morning after an accident nears Campbell's Creek.

Northbound traffic was being stopped, according to law enforcement radio traffic.

More details were not immediately available.

