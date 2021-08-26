Two Grimes County deputies injured after pursuit ends in crash

Two Grimes County sheriff's deputies were injured early Thursday after crashing following a vehicle pursuit near Anderson.

Sheriff's officials said the deputies tried to stop a pickup around 1:15 a.m. for a traffic violation. The driver led the deputies on a chase into Anderson, officials said.

The driver and pursuing deputies crashed in a curve, and the driver of the pickup ran off. The deputies suffered serious injuries that required them to be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The deputies were serious condition Thursday at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, officials said.

The driver, identified by the sheriff's department as 19-year-old Cole Miller Reynolds, was arrested just after 6 a.m. at a home on County Road 185 and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.