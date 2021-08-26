 Skip to main content
Two Grimes County deputies injured after pursuit ends in crash
top story

Two Grimes County deputies injured after pursuit ends in crash

Emergency lights, police, file photo

Two Grimes County sheriff's deputies were injured early Thursday after crashing following a vehicle pursuit near Anderson.

Sheriff's officials said the deputies tried to stop a pickup around 1:15 a.m. for a traffic violation. The driver led the deputies on a chase into Anderson, officials said.

The driver and pursuing deputies crashed in a curve, and the driver of the pickup ran off. The deputies suffered serious injuries that required them to be taken to a hospital by helicopter.

The deputies were serious condition Thursday at St. Joseph Regional Hospital in Bryan, officials said.

The driver, identified by the sheriff's department as 19-year-old Cole Miller Reynolds, was arrested just after 6 a.m. at a home on County Road 185 and charged with evading arrest with a vehicle, a third-degree felony.

