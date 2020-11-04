Two College Station City Council races still undecided after Tuesday's election

After Tuesday’s election, College Station City Council Place 5 incumbent John Nichols and challenger Craig Regan are heading to a runoff. The result of the Place 1 race between incumbent Bob Brick and Jason Cornelius is also uncertain.
Election Day also brought an end to a nearly year-long race for the Place 4 seat. Elizabeth Cunha took the spot with 18,547 votes or 57.9%, compared to her opponent Joe Guerra Jr.’s 13,490 or 42.1%.
Cunha will fill a one-year unexpired term. The position became available when former councilwoman Elianor Vessali resigned in November to seek the Republican nomination for the U.S. Congressional District 17 seat.
Councilwoman for Place 3 Linda Harvell was re-elected Tuesday with a total of 18,334 or 59.7% of votes, compared to her challenger Dell Seiter’s 12,372 or 40.3% of votes.
College Station City Council Place 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bob Brick
|15,369
|50.01
|Jason Cornelius
|15,363
|49.99
College Station City Council Place 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Linda Harvell
|18,334
|59.71
|Dell Seiter
|12,372
|40.29
College Station City Council Place 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Elizabeth Cunha
|18,547
|57.89
|Joe Guerra Jr.
|13,490
|42.11
College Station City Council Place 5
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|John Nichols
|12,966
|45.69
|Brian Alg
|4,795
|16.90
|Craig Regan
|10,618
|37.41
Early and absentee votes and all 25 vote centers were counted, but absentee, military and provisional ballots received on time and determined to be qualified will be counted and added to the early voting and Election Day totals after 5:30 p.m. Nov. 10, according to the city’s blog. The vote will be officially canvassed and members sworn into office at the Nov. 12 city council meeting, the post continues.
The winner of the Place 1 race will be determined after absentee, military and provisional ballots are counted.
A date for the runoff between Nichols and Regan is still to be determined. The two were also running against economist Brian Alg, who earned 4,795 or 16.9% of the votes. Nichols finished Tuesday night with 12,966 or 45.7% of votes, while Regan had 10,618 or 37.4%. In a race with more that two people, a runoff is triggered if no candidate gets 50% plus one.
Nichols said he is not surprised by the results, since College Station races with more than two candidates often lead to a runoff. He said the runoff will make it easier to differentiate between the platforms since there will only be two people in the race this time.
“I am optimistic about my record and the opportunity I have to continue to serve the city of College Station,” he said.
The results, Regan said, highlight the city’s desire to see a candidate who outlines specific goals for their campaign. He said he was “shocked” to see the outcome.
Alg said he was glad with the number of people who voted for him and said he plans to run for city council again in the near future.
Nichols is involved in several community organizations, including the Brazos County Health Department board and the B-CS Chamber of Commerce. Regan is a self-employed small business adviser.
Brick, a research specialist at the A&M Institute for Quantum Science and Engineering, led the Place 1 race by only six votes and said he didn’t expect the race to be that close. As the final votes are counted in the coming days, he said he hopes he can keep the lead.
Cornelius said he hopes the final votes will put him in the lead. If he is elected, Cornelius will be the first African American to serve on College Station’s city council. Cornelius is a bank officer and financial center manager for the B-CS area at Frost Bank.
Completing a nearly year-long race is a relief, Cunha said. The instructional assistant at A&M Consolidated High School’s Student Success Learning Lab said she is excited to make the transition into her new role.
“I am grateful that campaigning is behind me so the serving can start,” she said.
Guerra said he is surprised by the results. He called Cunha on Tuesday night to congratulate her. The race was different because of the pandemic, he said, making it difficult to campaign in ways he normally does.
As she steps into a second term, Harvell said College Station has to focus on getting things in order after the challenges that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused. She said conversations between all groups of College Station’s community is a key part of that process.
“I am very much an advocate of reaching out to our community,” Harvell said. “We need to hear what they say; we need to have some good dialogue. I think that is important as we move forward.”
Seiter did not respond to a request for comment late Tuesday.
