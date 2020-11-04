Two College Station City Council races still undecided after Tuesday's election

A date for the runoff between Nichols and Regan is still to be determined. The two were also running against economist Brian Alg, who earned 4,795 or 16.9% of the votes. Nichols finished Tuesday night with 12,966 or 45.7% of votes, while Regan had 10,618 or 37.4%. In a race with more that two people, a runoff is triggered if no candidate gets 50% plus one.

Nichols said he is not surprised by the results, since College Station races with more than two candidates often lead to a runoff. He said the runoff will make it easier to differentiate between the platforms since there will only be two people in the race this time.

“I am optimistic about my record and the opportunity I have to continue to serve the city of College Station,” he said.

The results, Regan said, highlight the city’s desire to see a candidate who outlines specific goals for their campaign. He said he was “shocked” to see the outcome.

Alg said he was glad with the number of people who voted for him and said he plans to run for city council again in the near future.

Nichols is involved in several community organizations, including the Brazos County Health Department board and the B-CS Chamber of Commerce. Regan is a self-employed small business adviser.