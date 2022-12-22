Two B-CS warming centers available with cold weather coming

Several local nonprofits are working together to open and operate two warming centers in Bryan-College Station beginning Thursday afternoon amid an Artic blast and freezing temperatures. The warming centers are located at The Salvation Army in Bryan and the VFW Post 4692 in Bryan.

The Brazos Valley Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster are collaborating to provide community members with access to a warm facility with charging stations, snacks and water. Community members are welcome to come and go at their convenience during operating hours at each location.

The Salvation Army warming center is located at 2506 Cavitt Ave. in Bryan and will be open Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Water, snacks and charging stations will be available. The Brazos Transit District will provide transportation to and from this location upon request. Those requiring transportation to the warming center are encouraged to call 2-1-1 (option 1) for information on requesting a ride.

The VFW warming center is located at 794 N. Harvey Mitchell Pkwy. in Bryan. The warming center will remain open 24/7 until 11 a.m. Sunday. Water, snacks and charging stations are available. BTD will provide transportation to and from this location upon request through 11 p.m. Saturday. Individuals and families in need of transportation on Sunday to or from the warming center are asked to arrange transportation in advance. Those requiring transportation to the warming center are encouraged to call 2-1-1 (option 1) for information on requesting a ride.

Twin City Mission also has capacity at its shelter for those in need of a place to stay for the duration of the winter advisory and would prefer to have a bed at night.

Volunteers are needed as hosts for the VFW Post 4692 warming station. Volunteers can register at visit uwbv.org/volunteer.