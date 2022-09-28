Two arrested in separate incidents regarding threats at Bryan schools

Two minors were arrested in separate incidents Tuesday after one made a shooting-related threat and another had a false alarm or report, police said. The incidents occurred at two different Bryan schools in the past week, police said.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested for making a terroristic threat and has been provided mental health services, police said. The offense is a Class B misdemeanor.

On Monday, school resource officers from the Bryan Police Department were made aware of a text message sent by a student referencing a shooting at Rudder High School, according to police. Police said officers identified the teenager who sent the text and obtained an arrest warrant.

Meanwhile, a 12-year-old girl was arrested for a false alarm or report, which is a Class A misdemeanor. A Bryan ISD official said the girl is not a student in the district.

Police said they were made aware last Friday of a SnapChat message circulating at Davila Middle School saying someone was threatening to conduct a shooting at the school. Police noted that school resource officers and other responding officers found the threat not credible. Police said officers identified the person who originally sent the social media message that claimed another person was going to conduct the shooting.

Bryan Police Public Information Officer Kole Taylor said these incidents are rare locally.

"The unfortunate thing we've seen nationally is this has been a growing trend across the nation, but locally it seems to be pretty uncommon," Taylor said.

Police urge parents and guardians to speak with their children about making threats after these incidents. Police noted they will continue to investigate these threats.​

"It's important for parents to have that conversation with their kids to let them know even if they get upset about something or they think they're going to send a funny joke to friends, especially in today's day and age, we've seen it all over national news, these type of threats need to be taken serious," Taylor said.

Taylor said such threats tie up resources and create dangerous situations for students and law enforcement.

"So it's not anything to be taken lightly, making these type of threats or claims, or even if you're sending what you think is a funny text message to friends," he said. "It could be perceived as a real threat to somebody that may not understand the context. It's important to not make those kind of statements or say those type of things at all."