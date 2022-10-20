Twin Oaks Landfill to hold Household Hazardous Waste event Saturday

Twin Oaks Landfill will hold its bi-annual Household Hazardous Waste event this Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Services Building on Old TI Road in College Station.

The free event allows Brazos Valley residents to drop off items to be disposed including aerosol cans, automobile fluids, batteries, computers, cooking oil, household cleaning agents, compact and fluorescent lightbulbs, oil and filters, paints and thinners, chemicals, televisions and old medications.

Household garbage, appliances, units containing Freon, tires, ammunition, sharp needles and other commercial waste will not be accepted.

“It’s hopefully for residents of the Brazos Valley an option for disposal of household hazardous waste because unfortunately there aren’t a lot of options for the disposal of household hazardous waste,” said Danielle Ruiz, the event’s host coordinator for Twin Oaks Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency. “So in an effort to promote proper disposal of hazardous materials, we host the event twice a year.”

Vendors come to package and transfer the materials, Ruiz said. She noted the materials are disassembled and reclaimed and prepared for raw material recycling.

Although April’s event tends to see more attendees, Ruiz said the fall 2021 event had around 1,900 cars come through.

“We get a pretty good amount of people,” Ruiz said. “What’s great about this event is that it’s a drop-off event. So residents don’t even have to leave their vehicles. It’s a one-stop shop drive-through.”

Those attending are asked to enter from Harvey Road. There will be no entrance from University Drive. For more information, including a more detailed list of items that will be accepted and not accepted, visit twinoakslandfill.com/hhw. For questions about unsure materials, call the Twin Oaks Landfill at 979-764-3832.

New and used books and donations also will be accepted for Books & a Blanket at the Household Hazardous Waste event.