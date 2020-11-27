Twin City Mission, volunteers hand out drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop Twin City Mission from serving Thanksgiving meals to people in need.
Volunteers helped put together Twin City Mission’s annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Community Café near Downtown Bryan on Thursday, but they had to serve to-go plates in a drive-thru format.
Nonetheless, between 550 and 600 made-ready plates were served to individuals and families who didn’t have access to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
“We started six, seven months ago trying to figure out what we were going to do for Thanksgiving, because it is such a festive occasion that we celebrate in our Café and we can’t do that, but we had to find a way we could reach as many people as we could,” said Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations and development.
“So, we came up with the concept of having the volunteers come out and help deliver meals to vehicles as they drive through. They can still get the same meals, but now they can take them home and enjoy the reason for the season in the privacy of their own home.”
This was the 57th year Twin City Mission has served a Thanksgiving meal in Bryan-College Station. Plates included turkey, dressing, green beans, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, a roll and slices of pie.
“I see the importance in every person that comes up and how much it means to them,” said volunteer Danielle Fifer. “COVID-19 has impacted [this event], but the fact that we’re able to still do this and found a work around is just a blessing.”
Among those serving and delivering meals were staff members from CC Electric in College Station.
“We feel it’s a small part of giving back,” John Contreras said. “Twin City Mission does a lot all year round, and what we do today is just a small portion of contributing.”
This was the third year employees from CC Electric had volunteered at the Community Thanksgiving Feast.
“We’re already a team at work,” said Woody Latham, who has volunteered all three years with CC Electric. “We all get along, so for us to all be able to come out here and do it all together, it’s good.”
This year’s Community Thanksgiving Feast had a different look and feel, but had the same mission: pausing to give thanks while serving others.
“It’s that heart that we care about helping somebody else,” Crozier said. “We will, as a community, put others before ourselves, and this is just one of those things.”
