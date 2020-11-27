Twin City Mission, volunteers hand out drive-thru Thanksgiving meals

COVID-19 wasn’t going to stop Twin City Mission from serving Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

Volunteers helped put together Twin City Mission’s annual Community Thanksgiving Feast at the Community Café near Downtown Bryan on Thursday, but they had to serve to-go plates in a drive-thru format.

Nonetheless, between 550 and 600 made-ready plates were served to individuals and families who didn’t have access to a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

“We started six, seven months ago trying to figure out what we were going to do for Thanksgiving, because it is such a festive occasion that we celebrate in our Café and we can’t do that, but we had to find a way we could reach as many people as we could,” said Ron Crozier, Twin City Mission’s director of community relations and development.

“So, we came up with the concept of having the volunteers come out and help deliver meals to vehicles as they drive through. They can still get the same meals, but now they can take them home and enjoy the reason for the season in the privacy of their own home.”

This was the 57th year Twin City Mission has served a Thanksgiving meal in Bryan-College Station. Plates included turkey, dressing, green beans, corn casserole, cranberry sauce, a roll and slices of pie.

