Turkey Trot on A&M campus going strong 54 years later

In 1968, Dan Warden was asked to lead the opening prayer for a new event, a Thanksgiving Day run around the Texas A&M campus dubbed the Turkey Trot.

Since then, Warden has participated in the event every year and is the only original member of the founding group still participating.

“The others are mainly groups of families,” said Warden, a Bryan resident who jogged around campus daily at the time the run originated. “My family, the Warden clan, is there, and a number of other families. I don’t know who likes to get up early on a holiday, but we’re all motivated.”

The run starts and ends at the 12th Man statue at Kyle Field and covers about 3.2 miles around the A&M golf course.

While this year’s crowd was one of smallest Warden had seen, which he attributed to an out-of-town Texas A&M football game and rainy weather, many of the regulars still returned to participate.

“I had people raise their hand this year who had been doing it for at least 10 years,” he said. “Some have been there as many as 20 years still doing it.”

Warden, now 73, no longer runs in the event because of his knees, but rides a bike.