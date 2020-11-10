Turkey prices up, production down amid COVID-19 worries

The way people shop for turkey this Thanksgiving may be different than past years since holiday plans are expected to change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, turkey prices are up and production is down. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension economist David Anderson said he does not anticipate a shortage; he’s more interested in seeing how people’s shopping and how retailers’ sales may change this holiday season.
Research from the Hartman Group completed for The Food Industry Association found that about 30% of Americans said they were planning to do less this Thanksgiving than in previous years. Additionally, 33% of people noted that they are planning on gathering in smaller groups and 26% said they are going to avoid long-distance traveling. About 19% said they are planning virtual gatherings.
Anderson said the amount that grocery stores sell and what people buy could be affected by shifts in holiday plans.
“Grocery stores might sell more turkeys, because if anybody normally goes out for Thanksgiving dinner — they may not be going out [this year], they might be eating at home,” he said. “But it could also be that people buy different-sized turkeys than they would have bought in the past because they might have fewer people at their house.”
On the supply side, turkey production is down 7.7% for October compared to the same time last year, according to Anderson, and overall production is down 2.7% for 2020 so far compared to 2019. Turkeys in cold storage, which are stocked up for the holidays, were down 11.5% in September.
It is hard to say if the lower turkey production is necessarily caused by the pandemic. Anderson said some, but not necessarily all, turkey producers had to place orders for birds as the pandemic was just being announced and there was little known about how long it would last.
“There’s some uncertainty about ‘what are people going to buy? How much are people going to buy?’” Anderson said. “But for the turkey grower, they made those decisions a long time ago, because they had to have the eggs so they could have turkeys.”
Turkey sales in general have been dropping over the past several years, especially around the December holiday season since many people are looking for different main courses during that time of the year, Anderson said.
But this year, Anderson said there is a chance that more people will end up wanting a turkey because they may find it comforting to purchase something familiar around the holiday season after a hard year caused by the pandemic.
The lower supplies are translating to higher prices; wholesale turkeys between 8 and 24 pounds, for example, cost 19% more. Last year the turkey prices were 20% below the five-year average, according to Anderson. Even so, he said stores usually offer sales on their turkeys around the holiday season to draw in more customers.
Despite the uncertainty in how sales will go, lower supplies, and even panic buying that was seen at the start of the pandemic, Anderson said nobody needs to be concerned about being able to buy a holiday bird.
“I think there’s plenty of turkeys,” he said. “I don’t think people have to worry about not getting one.”
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Texas A&M vs. Auburn soccer
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.