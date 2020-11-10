Turkey prices up, production down amid COVID-19 worries

On the supply side, turkey production is down 7.7% for October compared to the same time last year, according to Anderson, and overall production is down 2.7% for 2020 so far compared to 2019. Turkeys in cold storage, which are stocked up for the holidays, were down 11.5% in September.

It is hard to say if the lower turkey production is necessarily caused by the pandemic. Anderson said some, but not necessarily all, turkey producers had to place orders for birds as the pandemic was just being announced and there was little known about how long it would last.

“There’s some uncertainty about ‘what are people going to buy? How much are people going to buy?’” Anderson said. “But for the turkey grower, they made those decisions a long time ago, because they had to have the eggs so they could have turkeys.”

Turkey sales in general have been dropping over the past several years, especially around the December holiday season since many people are looking for different main courses during that time of the year, Anderson said.

But this year, Anderson said there is a chance that more people will end up wanting a turkey because they may find it comforting to purchase something familiar around the holiday season after a hard year caused by the pandemic.