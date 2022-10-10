Tuesday is final day to register to vote in November election

Tuesday is the final day to register to vote in the November election.

The Brazos County Elections Administration Office will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for people to fill out voter registration applications. Staff members will be on site to answer questions.

“That’s the most sure way to make sure everything is correct in time,” said Trudy Hancock, Brazos County's elections administrator.

Voters can also visit BrazosVotes.org to fill out a voter registration form. Applications must be printed, signed and mailed to the Brazos County Voter Registrar. Hancock noted applications must be postmarked by Wednesday to be accepted.

“The problem is sometimes when you drop stuff in the outside box, it may not get postmarked that day,” Hancock said. “To be sure, I would just recommend people come in.”

The Brazos County Democratic Party is hosting Voterpalooza, a nonpartisan voter registration drive at five locations Tuesday. Voter registration will be offered at Texas A&M's Memorial Student Center from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.; the Larry J. Ringer Library in College Station from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; The Village Cafe in Bryan from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.; the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and The 101 in Bryan from 5 to 10 p.m.

More than 100,000 voter registration cards were mailed this year to county voters, Hancock said, but more than 12,000 were returned. This means there was a problem with the address, and the voter's information needs to be updated, she said.

Updating information cuts down on check-in time when voting and ensures people vote on the proper ballot, Hancock said.

“Let’s say you live in Bryan and you move to College Station. If we still have you registered in Bryan, but you live in College Station, you have to vote at your old address. So, you wouldn’t get to vote for the people who are going to be serving you,” Hancock said.

Early voting runs from Monday, Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4. There are five early voting sites in Brazos County:

• Brazos County Elections Administration Office (McLeod Training Room): 300 East William J. Bryan Parkway, Suite 100 in Bryan

• Arena Hall: 2906 Tabor Road in Bryan

• Galilee Baptist Church: 804 N. Logan in Bryan

• College Station Utilities Meeting & Training Facility: 1603 Graham Road in College Station

• College Station City Hall (Bush 4141 Community Room): 1101 Texas Ave. in College Station

“The ballot this time is really long," Hancock said. "We have federal, state and local races. We have both cities, both [school districts], so it is a really long ballot. I would suggest people go to BrazosVotes.org, look at the sample ballot and already know how you want to cast your ballot when you get here."

The general election will be Tuesday, Nov. 8. For more information about elections in Brazos County, visit brazosvotes.org.