Trudy's Tex-Mex restaurant to open in old Red Lobster in College Station

Trudy's Authenic Tex-Mex, an Austin-based restaurant, will open in the coming months at the building formerly occupied by Red Lobster building at 1200 University Drive in College Station.

Trudy's is a scratch-made Tex-Mex restaurant that first opened in Austin in 1977. This will be the first Trudy's location outside of the state capitol.

“This is a bit of a comeback story for a key location in College Station,” Brett Boatner, Oldham Goodwin retail senior associate, said in a release. “This is a spot that closed during the early months of the pandemic that will once again contribute to the local culture and economy.”

Two other Tex-Mex restaurants are making their debuts in College Station this week. Maria Mia opened for business Tuesday off Highway 6. Juanita's Tex Mex Cantina is scheduled to open Thursday in Century Square.