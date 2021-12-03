 Skip to main content
TROUPE's improv group presents holiday performances
The Oxymorons, Brazos Valley TROUPE's master of family friendly improv comedy, will present three shows this weekend.

Performances of "Laugh Out Loud! Ho-Ho-Holiday Edition" are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the 29th Street Studio in Bryan’s Town & Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

The Oxymorons will be joined by area stand-up comedian Joe Williams Jr.

Tickets are $12 for all seats, available online at bvttix@yahoo.com.

Prizes will be awarded through special drawings and for the best audience suggestion for a topic during the show.

