TROUPE's improv group presents holiday performances

The Oxymorons, Brazos Valley TROUPE's master of family friendly improv comedy, will present three shows this weekend.

Performances of "Laugh Out Loud! Ho-Ho-Holiday Edition" are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the 29th Street Studio in Bryan’s Town & Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

The Oxymorons will be joined by area stand-up comedian Joe Williams Jr.

Tickets are $12 for all seats, available online at bvttix@yahoo.com.

Prizes will be awarded through special drawings and for the best audience suggestion for a topic during the show.