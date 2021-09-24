TROUPE will celebrate the Tony Awards on Sunday

Area residents will have a chance to watch a broadcast of one of the most respected musicals of recent years, followed by the televised presentation of the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday.
Brazos Valley TROUPE will present the showing of “Come From Away” and then the Tony’s broadcast, starting at 5 p.m. at TROUPE’S 29th Street Studio in Bryan’s Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.
Admission for the musical and Tony Awards is $20. The first 12 people to sign up and pay will receive an early bird discount and pay $12. Admission for a family of four is $50 and for couples, $30.
To reserve a spot for “Big Apple Sunday,” email TROUPE at trouperinfo@gmail.com or text Artistic/Managing Director M.A. Sterling at 571-4077.
Refreshments will be available throughout the evening and pizza will be served between the musical and the Tony’s.
“Come From Away” is set in the hours following the 9/11 attacks on America, when air travel was halted and planes in the air had to land at the nearest acceptable airport.
“Come From Away” is the story of Gander, a small town in Newfoundland, and its residents who welcomed some 7,000 stranded travelers from 38 grounded planes.
The characters in the musical are based on — and some named for — the actual inhabitants of Gander, who opened their homes to house and feed the travelers.
The book, music and lyrics for “Come From Away” are by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.
“Come From Away” opened at Sheridan College in Oakville, Ontario, in 2013 and had successful 2015 runs at the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego and the Seattle Repertory Theatre, as well as Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., and Toronto’s Royal Alexandra Theatre in 2016.
The musical opened on Broadway to rave reviews in March 2017, where it became the longest-running Canadian play on the Great White Way the following year.
At the 2017 Tony Awards, “Come From Away” was nominated for seven awards, including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical. Christopher Ashley was honored for Best Direction of a Musical. It received the Drama Desk Awards for Outstanding Musical and Outstanding Book of a Musical.
Due to the 18-month Broadway shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Tony’s are for the 2019-2020 season. Rather than the traditional Radio City Musical Hall, this year’s Tony’s will be broadcast from the more intimate Winter Garden Theatre, starting at 7 p.m.
Nominees for Best Original Musical are “Jagged Little Pill,” “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical,” “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.”