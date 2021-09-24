TROUPE will celebrate the Tony Awards on Sunday

Area residents will have a chance to watch a broadcast of one of the most respected musicals of recent years, followed by the televised presentation of the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday.

Brazos Valley TROUPE will present the showing of “Come From Away” and then the Tony’s broadcast, starting at 5 p.m. at TROUPE’S 29th Street Studio in Bryan’s Town and Country Center at 3705 E. 29th St.

Admission for the musical and Tony Awards is $20. The first 12 people to sign up and pay will receive an early bird discount and pay $12. Admission for a family of four is $50 and for couples, $30.

To reserve a spot for “Big Apple Sunday,” email TROUPE at trouperinfo@gmail.com or text Artistic/Managing Director M.A. Sterling at 571-4077.

Refreshments will be available throughout the evening and pizza will be served between the musical and the Tony’s.

“Come From Away” is set in the hours following the 9/11 attacks on America, when air travel was halted and planes in the air had to land at the nearest acceptable airport.

“Come From Away” is the story of Gander, a small town in Newfoundland, and its residents who welcomed some 7,000 stranded travelers from 38 grounded planes.