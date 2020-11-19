 Skip to main content
Troupe Over the Hill to stream 'Dixie Swim Club'
Last month, Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presented The Dixie Swim Club to intentionally small audiences due to COVID-19 precautions. Although the theater company expanded its usual number of performances, a lot of people still couldn’t see the production live.

To allow more patrons to see The Dixie Swim Club, Troupe Over the Hill has scheduled videostreams of the show for the next two weekends. The show will be available from 7 p.m. Friday through 4:30 p.m. Sunday and again from 7 p.m. on Nov. 27 to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 29.

Tickets are $17 for individuals and $25 for a family or group. They are available at ShowTix4U.com. Patrons purchasing a ticket may watch The Dixie Swim Club during the 48-hour period for which the ticket was purchased.

