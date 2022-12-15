 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Troupe Over the Hill presents 'Small Town Christmas" Thursday through Saturday

There's an awful lot of Christmas spirit and music coming to Normangee from Thursday through Saturday when Troupe Over the Hill presents "Small Town Christmas."

Performances will be at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday, all at Troupe Over the Hill's Main Street Playhouse at 105 Main St. in downtown Normangee.

Troupe Over the Hill is allowing guests to pay what they can for this special show. Please be as generous as you can so the company can continue to present live performances to the Normangee-Hilltop Lakes area.

"Small Town Christmas" will feature plenty of holiday songs, activities and a chance for children to have their picture taken with Santa Claus. There also will be an audience sing-a-long to cap the festivities.

