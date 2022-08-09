Troupe Over the Hill presents dinner theater

Troupe Over the Hill in Hilltop Lakes presents a murder mystery dinner theater on Aug. 26.

"Who Killed Mama Lasagna" will be a joint production of Troupe Over the Hill and the Kickapoo Club. It will be presented in the Tonkawa Room at Hilltop Lakes, with the doors opening at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 and the play at 7.

The play will star Becky-Lou Ruiz and Rodney Baker, who will select members of the audience to participate onstage.

The meal will include lasagna, salad, roll, dessert and water, tea or coffee. There will be a special dessert auction.

There will be limited seating at tables for eight and tickets are $40 per person.

A second performance of the play — without the meal — will be Aug. 27 at Troupe Over the Hill's newly remodeled Main Street Playhouse at 105 Main St. in Normangee. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the play will begin at 7.

Once again, Ruiz and Baker will pick members from the audience to complete the cast.

Tickets for the second performance are $25 and concessions will be available.

Friday is the deadline to make reservations for the Aug. 26 dinner show. No tickets will be sold at the door. There is no deadline to order tickets for the Aug. 27 show.

To make reservations for either performance, call Ann Falconer at 281-660-3431.