Troupe Over the Hill opens new theater

This will be a big weekend for Troupe Over the Hill of Hilltop Lakes as it opens its first permanent theater at 105 Main St. in Normangee.

"St. Patrick's Day @ Swine Patch Junction" will open the new Main Street Playhouse with performances at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets are $10 and $15, available at troupeoverthehill.com.

The comedy is a continuation of Troupe Over the Hill's 2009 production of "Ground Hog Day at Swine Patch Junction." Returning from that production will be the singing group Sweet Harmony, which includes Meta Ashpaugh, Theona Wilburn and Karen Woods.

A news release from Troupe Over the Hill says, "The production will feature the misfits from Troupe who make up the townspeople of Swine Patch Junction. Mayor Bubba Jo, played by Swen Crone, will be sure to get some laughs from all of his antics as he emcees the show. Making her directing debut is April Carraher. April is having fun with her sister, Amy Carrillo, as assistant director. They also have character roles as Apple Blossom and Birdie Mae."

Other cast members are Joyce Perkins, Charlotte Waddill, Lorna and Kyle Stephenson, Waynette and John Shockey, Georgia Sorrells, Jan and Larry Thompson and Larry Youngblood.