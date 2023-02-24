A day of Texas barbecue and country music is coming to Aggie Park in College Station on May 20 as Troubadour Festival on Friday announced its lineup of 34 barbecue restaurants and eight musical artists for the event.

“It’s an event that celebrates the best that Texas has to offer from barbecue and live country music,” said Chase Colston, co-owner and festival promoter. “If you enjoy one or both of those things, we have something for you.”

College Station’s 1775 Texas Pit BBQ, Brenham’s LJ’s BBQ and Truth BBQ, and Rockdale’s Brett’s Backyard Bar-B-Que are among the barbecue restaurants that will be in attendance. Twenty of the 34 barbecue restaurants were listed in Texas Monthly’s 2021 Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list, including four of the top 10 — Evie Mae’s Barbecue in Wolfforth, InterStellar BBQ in Austin, LeRoy & Lewis Barbecue in Austin and Truth. Six other restaurants made Texas Monthly’s honorable mention list.

Barbecue samples for up to 4,000 people will be available from noon to 4 p.m., Colston said.

“They like events like this because a lot of them use it as an opportunity to be creative and maybe do some things outside of your normal brisket, ribs and pork,” Colston said. “So, we’ve had some really creative dishes out of these events.”

This will be the fifth Troubadour Festival after it debuted in Celina in November 2021. There were three in 2022 in Celina, Georgetown and Tyler. Colston said having a local flair with places such as 1775, Brett’s, LJ’s and Truth is important.

“These are hometown places that people are likely familiar with, but at the same time somebody may not,” Colston said. “So, if somebody comes to the event, especially from out of town and they try 1775 or LJ’s or Truth, they have their restaurant in Brenham, if they decide they’re going to an Aggie football game and they can remember, ‘Hey, I remember 1775 or LJ’s from that festival. Let’s go eat there.’ At the same time, it’s highlighting some of the big names in the community who work and live here every day.”

The band Midland is the event’s headline performer. They are joined by Shane Smith & The Saints, Charlie Robison, Uncle Lucius, Treaty Oak Revival with special guests Braxton Keith, Graycie York and Rachel LaRen.

“We know people love the music and we don’t want to hold back on bringing some big names,” Colston said. “When the opportunity presented itself to get some of these folks on our lineup, we couldn’t pass it up and we wanted to come out strong our first year. We believe in swinging for the fences and showing the community and the university and everybody we want this to be a fixture for a long time at Aggie Park. When you have something to look forward to with acts like that, it spells well for both of us.”

Officials at Destination Bryan reached out to Troubadour Festival organizers last year about the possibility of bringing the festival to Bryan, Colston said. He noted at first organizers weren’t sure if they had the bandwidth to add another location, but then an opportunity opened. Colston said his business partner is an A&M graduate and is looking forward to bringing their event to Aggieland.

“We came and they took us around Bryan, which led to getting over to some meetings at Texas A&M,” Colston said. “Eventually, we got to see the park when it was finished and I said that it was built for what we want to do. We just fell in love with it and it was full-speed ahead from there.”

Tickets for the event vary from $50 to $225 and go on sale March 3. More information can be found at troubadour festival.com.

The event begins at noon for VIP ticket holders, which includes entry into the barbecue sampling, a festival T-shirt, two alcoholic beverages, and access to a standing-room only area in front of the stage. VIP tickets run from $200 to $225.

BBQ & Music tickets range from $110 to $125. Those ticket holders can enter the event at 1 p.m. and have access to food sampling and the concert. Concert-only tickets are available for $50 to $60 and have a 4 p.m. entry. Food trucks will be on site after barbecue sampling ends at 4 p.m. Barbecue restaurants also will have the option to sell food once sampling ends.

“They sample their food, people get full and then they get to watch music for a while,” Colston said.