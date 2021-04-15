Trooper wounded in pursuit of Bryan shooting suspect is released from Austin hospital

Area residents lined a Madisonville street Wednesday afternoon to welcome Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Juan Rojas Tovar home from a Austin hospital, nearly a week after he sustained serious injuries from being shot as the suspect in last week’s shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets fled from Bryan into Grimes County.
One person, Timothy Smith, was killed, and five others were injured in the April 8 shooting. Tovar was shot as the suspect, 27-year-old Larry Bollin of Iola, attempted to evade arrest, officials said.
A DPS statement about Tovar’s discharge from the hospital said “he still faces many challenges in the days ahead, but he will not be alone; he has the support of a loving family and his brothers and sisters in law enforcement.”
Additionally, visitation will be at 3 p.m. today at Antioch Community Church for 40-year-old Bryan resident Timothy Smith, who was killed in last week’s shooting. Service will be at 11 a.m. Friday at the church, which is at 1803 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Arrangements are under the direction of Memorial Funeral Chapel in Bryan.
Last week, approximately 250 people assembled Friday night inside Central Church for a community vigil in response to the shooting. A vigil for Tovar was held Sunday in Madisonville. Additionally, according to DPS’s Twitter account, DPS members lined the outfield fence at Tovar’s son’s baseball game Tuesday night to show their support and solidarity.
Officer Kole Taylor, a spokesperson for the Bryan Police Department, said Wednesday afternoon that one shooting victim remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital, while two victims’ conditions have stabilized in the hospital and two others have been treated and released.
Taylor said that a 9mm pistol was used during the Kent Moore shooting — and that multiple weapons were seized by Bryan police and DPS. He said the ATF is tracing those weapons to see when they were purchased.
According to Smith’s obituary in The Eagle, he is survived by his wife, Skyla, and two sons. His sister, Brittany Jackl, said earlier this week that she and other family members were traveling to Bryan for today’s visitation and Friday funeral.
“It felt like somebody had punched me,” Jackl said in an interview with Houston’s KTRK-TV. “It was terrible. Literally took my breath away.”
Jackl told Austin’s KXAN-TV that the family was in shock over his death. Jackl also said her brother enjoyed his job at Kent Moore Cabinets.
“He used to send me Snapchats all the time from work, saying, ‘This is where I work, and this is who I work with,’ Jackl told KXAN. “He was honestly proud of where he worked, and I was proud of him.”
Bollin, the shooting suspect, has been charged with murder, attempted capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon in connection to April 8’s shooting. He was still being held Wednesday at the Brazos County Jail, with bail set at $3.2 million.
Bollin’s court-appointed lawyer, Craig Greaves, told the Associated Press that he has had one meeting with Bollin. Greaves said he is seeking a mental health evaluation for his client.
The Texas DPS Troopers Foundation is raising money for the family to help with any financial needs. To donate, visit https://helpahero.com/campaign/trooper-juan-tovar.