Trooper wounded in pursuit of Bryan shooting suspect is released from Austin hospital

Officer Kole Taylor, a spokesperson for the Bryan Police Department, said Wednesday afternoon that one shooting victim remains in critical but stable condition at the hospital, while two victims’ conditions have stabilized in the hospital and two others have been treated and released.

Taylor said that a 9mm pistol was used during the Kent Moore shooting — and that multiple weapons were seized by Bryan police and DPS. He said the ATF is tracing those weapons to see when they were purchased.

According to Smith’s obituary in The Eagle, he is survived by his wife, Skyla, and two sons. His sister, Brittany Jackl, said earlier this week that she and other family members were traveling to Bryan for today’s visitation and Friday funeral.

“It felt like somebody had punched me,” Jackl said in an interview with Houston’s KTRK-TV. “It was terrible. Literally took my breath away.”

Jackl told Austin’s KXAN-TV that the family was in shock over his death. Jackl also said her brother enjoyed his job at Kent Moore Cabinets.

“He used to send me Snapchats all the time from work, saying, ‘This is where I work, and this is who I work with,’ Jackl told KXAN. “He was honestly proud of where he worked, and I was proud of him.”