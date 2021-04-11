Triplets get their Aggie Rings at same time

For Sydney, the Aggie Ring is more than a memento from her school — she remarked that she remembers seeing her mother and grandfather wear their A&M rings throughout the years.

“It’s definitely something that represents tradition, within our family and the Aggie traditions,” Sydney explained. “I think that’s special. And we all get to get it at the same time, which is really cool.”

After the triplets received their Aggie gold inside the alumni center, the group opted to walk outside to have their mom place their rings on their fingers. As she prepared to give the gifts to her daughters, Melissa Pattison told the three that Aggie values match the Pattison family values, so she was proud of them as they joined the Aggie network.

“They’ve worked really hard to get here in high school, then worked really hard in college, and we’re really, really proud of them,” Melissa Pattison later said in an interview. “It means a lot for them to follow the family tradition.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Since starting at A&M, Taylor, Hope and Sydney have never all lived together but tend to stay nearby each other.