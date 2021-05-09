‘Triple threat’ Labro to perform with BVSO on May 16

Hopefully, the musicians of our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra got lots of rest during the past year of the pandemic, because they will perform their third concert in four weeks on May 16 when the symphony presents Tangos and More.

Joining the symphony will be bandoneónist Julien Labro, who has been described as “a triple threat: brilliant technician, poetic melodist and cunning arranger.”

Tangos and More will begin at 5 p.m. May 16 at Bryan’s First Baptist Church.

Tickets in advance are $45 for adults and $16 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234. At the door, tickets will be $50 for adults and $19 for students.

In addition to the live concert, Tangos and More will be livestreamed for $35. Tickets for the livestreamed event also are available at the MSC Box Office. Patrons who choose this option will receive an email link that will allow them to watch the concert live or the recorded concert for one week.

Seating will be limited so patrons can socially distance. Masks are encouraged.