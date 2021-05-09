‘Triple threat’ Labro to perform with BVSO on May 16

Hopefully, the musicians of our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra got lots of rest during the past year of the pandemic, because they will perform their third concert in four weeks on May 16 when the symphony presents Tangos and More.
Joining the symphony will be bandoneónist Julien Labro, who has been described as “a triple threat: brilliant technician, poetic melodist and cunning arranger.”
Tangos and More will begin at 5 p.m. May 16 at Bryan’s First Baptist Church.
Tickets in advance are $45 for adults and $16 for students, available at the MSC Box Office on the first floor of Rudder Tower, online at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 979-845-1234. At the door, tickets will be $50 for adults and $19 for students.
In addition to the live concert, Tangos and More will be livestreamed for $35. Tickets for the livestreamed event also are available at the MSC Box Office. Patrons who choose this option will receive an email link that will allow them to watch the concert live or the recorded concert for one week.
Seating will be limited so patrons can socially distance. Masks are encouraged.
The symphony will open the concert with La Création du Monde by Darius Milhaud and Divertissement by Jacques Ibert.
Following intermission, Labro will join our Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra for two compositions by Astor Piazzolla: Five Tango Sensations and Adiós Nonino.
Marcelo Bussiki, the symphony’s music director and conductor, said, “Labro is, in my opinion, one of the most versatile bandoneón players in the world. He is utterly comfortable playing tango, jazz, bossa-nova or original classical compositions. Working with him will be a treat.”
Labro’s online biography says, “Picking up the accordion at 9, French-born Labro was influenced early on by traditional folk music and the melodic, lyrical quality of the French chanson. Upon discovering the music of jazz legends, he quickly became inspired by the originality, freedom, creativity, and the endless possibilities in their musical language.
“After graduating from the Marseille Conservatory of Music, Labro began winning international awards, taking first prize in the Coupe Mondiale in 1996 and the Castelfidardo Competitions in 1997. After sweeping first place in the Marcel Azzola, Jo Privat and Medard Ferrero competitions in 1995 and 1998, respectively, Labro moved to the United States, where he further pursued his musical dream.
“As a musician and artist, Labro is constantly evolving. Equipped with advanced degrees in classical music, jazz studies and composition, Labro draws from his diverse academic background and eclectic musical influences as he searches for new themes and untried concepts, transforming and developing his creative ideas into new projects.”
The bandoneón looks like a miniature accordion. It originated in Germany but has found its greatest popularity in Argentina and Uruguay.
The May 16 concert is sponsored by the Gilbert & Thyra Plass Charitable Trust. The symphony season is sponsored by CHI St. Joseph Health.
After a short break, the symphony will return at 5 p.m. June 13, with Love & Devotion in Rudder Auditorium. The pandemic-shortened season will end June 20 when the symphony presents Asleep at the Wheel at 5 p.m., also in Rudder Auditorium.
Don’t forget today’s concert featuring the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra and the Dallas String Quartet at 5 p.m. in the Brazos County Expo. Tickets are $50 for adults and $19 for students at the door.