Trio of candidates seek College Station City Council's Place 5 seat

Alg, 35, said he believes the local government should only focus on providing basic services such as public safety and utilities while keeping regulations clear for businesses to thrive in the area.

“Just bringing things back to basics, I think, is very important,” he said. “It would be great if we had a voice on the council to remind people of that.”

College Station’s Fiscal Year 2021 budget included across-the-board cuts so the city could contend with economic challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Alg said he was happy that the city didn’t increase the tax rate as he expected officials to do. Even so, he said there is money in the budget set aside for things such as adult sports leagues and the Arts Council. He said that while it isn’t much funding, he still believes those are unnecessary expenses that should have been removed before implementing changes like the hiring freeze that the city has.

As the city recovers from the economic downturn, Alg said he’s concerned that there will be pushes for directed economic development incentives, which he said he will resist if elected.

He said that businesses are going to face challenges as they try to learn new ways to work throughout the pandemic recovery, so he wants to ensure that the government won’t impede the process.