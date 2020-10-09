Trio of assault cases among 26 Brazos County grand jury indictments

The man said he had been at a cookout when a woman, identified as Marcetia Sanae Jackson, 37, became intoxicated. The victim said he walked to his mother’s apartment, and Jackson followed him. She began beating on the door and the wall. He asked her to leave, police said, and she responded by withdrawing a razor blade and pressing it into his neck before dragging it. He got in his car to leave, and she followed him in her own vehicle, ramming his car with hers, police said.

Jackson was located at a home on Truman Street. Police noted she was covered in blood and appeared intoxicated.

She was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.

• According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex on Finfeather Road just before noon July 13. A woman told police that Damon Lee Redmon, 52, whom she knew, had beaten her in her apartment and chased her outside the residence. He then punctured her back with a blunt object and continued to beat her before leaving the area, police said.