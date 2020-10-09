Trio of assault cases among 26 Brazos County grand jury indictments

A Bryan man accused of a July shooting that left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries, a Bryan woman arrested in July on accusations she sliced a man’s throat with a razor blade, and a Bryan man arrested this summer after he allegedly stabbed a woman with a screwdriver were among 26 people indicted Thursday by a Brazos County grand jury.
An indictment by grand jury is not an indication of guilt. Grand jurors meet twice monthly to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with prosecution in a case.
• Police said officers responded at 8:05 a.m. on July 31 to a report of a shooting at the 3200 block of Finfeather Road and found two people with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. Police said it was determined the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Poplar Circle in Bryan, and the victims then fled to Finfeather Road.
Police said Taron Teshawn Devault, of Bryan, was identified and located around 9 a.m. in the 5700 block of Paseco Place in Bryan, where he was taken into custody without incident. Devault, 35, was indicted on two counts of second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.
He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $320,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, first responders were dispatched to a home on South College Avenue around 8 p.m. July 24 on the report of an assault. A victim drove himself to CHI St. Joseph Hospital, and an officer met with him in the emergency room. The man was bleeding heavily from a 3-inch long cut on his neck, a report notes.
The man said he had been at a cookout when a woman, identified as Marcetia Sanae Jackson, 37, became intoxicated. The victim said he walked to his mother’s apartment, and Jackson followed him. She began beating on the door and the wall. He asked her to leave, police said, and she responded by withdrawing a razor blade and pressing it into his neck before dragging it. He got in his car to leave, and she followed him in her own vehicle, ramming his car with hers, police said.
Jackson was located at a home on Truman Street. Police noted she was covered in blood and appeared intoxicated.
She was indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She remains in the Brazos County Jail on $25,000 bond.
• According to Bryan police, authorities were dispatched to an apartment complex on Finfeather Road just before noon July 13. A woman told police that Damon Lee Redmon, 52, whom she knew, had beaten her in her apartment and chased her outside the residence. He then punctured her back with a blunt object and continued to beat her before leaving the area, police said.
Authorities noted the woman had bruising and swelling to her face. Surveillance footage from outside the apartment showed Redmon beating the woman with his fists before stabbing her with an object, police said. A screwdriver with snagged fabric matching the victim’s shirt was found on a nearby car, a report notes.
Redmon was indicted Thursday with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in the Brazos County Jail on $14,000 bond.
