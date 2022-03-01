Trial begins for man accused of killing DPS trooper in 2017

The capital murder trial of a man accused of killing a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper began in Brazos County on Monday.
Dabrett Black is accused of killing Trooper Damon Allen during a traffic stop along Interstate 45 near Fairfield in Freestone County in 2017.
The trial was moved to Brazos County in 2019 and was originally scheduled to begin in 2020 but was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Freestone County District Attorney Brian Evan agreed not to seek the death penalty in exchange for a waiver of an insanity defense. If Black is found guilty, he will be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
Prosecutor Lisa Tanner said in opening remarks to the jury that Allen had pulled over a vehicle driven by Black for speeding when Black opened fire on the trooper, killing him.
Defense attorney Suzanne Anderson told the jury that Black served in Iraq as a military truck driver. After three deployments and four years of service, Black returned a different person, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, schizophrenia, paranoia and anxiety, Anderson said.
Department of Public Safety Trooper Matthew Pool testified about arriving at the scene of the traffic stop to find Allen lying face down on the shoulder of the freeway.
“The door to his patrol car was still open,” he said. “I went to check on Damon, and he’s mortally wounded.”
Pool said the computer in Allen’s car had information related to Black.
Texas Ranger Jason Bobo, who was in charge of processing the crime scene, told jurors that directly underneath Allen’s body was an identification card that belonged to Black.
Bobo testified that there were six shots fired at Allen and his vehicle. Bobo said the fatal shot pierced Allen’s driver side window before striking him.
Magnolia Police Sgt. Stephen Tucker told jurors that he was parked on U.S. 290 under a bridge in Waller County the night Allen was shot. He said he noticed a vehicle that matched a description from the shooting and started a pursuit. The vehicle eventually pulled into a driveway, and the driver pointed a gun at him, he said. Tucker said he believed a shot was fired before he unloaded his weapon into the side of the vehicle. The suspect ran off, and, according to Tucker’s testimony, Black was shot in the leg.
“I continued to return fire in order to ensure my safety, ensure the safety of the trooper who was approaching behind me, and restrict the suspect’s movement in order to protect the safety of any innocent bystanders,” Tucker said.