Trial begins for man accused of killing DPS trooper in 2017

“The door to his patrol car was still open,” he said. “I went to check on Damon, and he’s mortally wounded.”

Pool said the computer in Allen’s car had information related to Black.

Texas Ranger Jason Bobo, who was in charge of processing the crime scene, told jurors that directly underneath Allen’s body was an identification card that belonged to Black.

Bobo testified that there were six shots fired at Allen and his vehicle. Bobo said the fatal shot pierced Allen’s driver side window before striking him.

Magnolia Police Sgt. Stephen Tucker told jurors that he was parked on U.S. 290 under a bridge in Waller County the night Allen was shot. He said he noticed a vehicle that matched a description from the shooting and started a pursuit. The vehicle eventually pulled into a driveway, and the driver pointed a gun at him, he said. Tucker said he believed a shot was fired before he unloaded his weapon into the side of the vehicle. The suspect ran off, and, according to Tucker’s testimony, Black was shot in the leg.