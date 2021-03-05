Traveling exhibit showcasing history, mission of Wreaths Across America stops in Brazos Valley

A mobile education exhibit featuring the history of Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for deceased veterans, is driving through the Brazos Valley this week.

The 48-foot-by-24-foot trailer made a stop at the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan on Thursday, and will be at Ranch Harley Davidson on 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. On Saturday, it will be at the VFW Post 4006 in Navasota from noon to 7 p.m.

The exhibit is packed with panels outlining the history of Wreaths Across America, computers to explore information about the organization and a 24-person screening room for attendees to view a video about the WAA mission. A separate video also runs on a screen outside of the mobile unit.

Ambassador Jennifer Merrill and driver ambassador Stefan Brann have been taking the trailer around the country. Merrill said this stop in Brazos County is the farthest west the two have taken the trailer.

“Everybody just loves it,” Merrill said of Thursday’s exhibit visitors. “They’re so excited to see it finally. I think a lot of people know about it now, so everybody has been super excited to come in and find out where we’ve been and where it’s going.”