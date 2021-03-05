Traveling exhibit showcasing history, mission of Wreaths Across America stops in Brazos Valley

A mobile education exhibit featuring the history of Wreaths Across America, which coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies for deceased veterans, is driving through the Brazos Valley this week.
The 48-foot-by-24-foot trailer made a stop at the American Legion Post 159 in Bryan on Thursday, and will be at Ranch Harley Davidson on 4101 Texas 6 Frontage Road in College Station from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today. On Saturday, it will be at the VFW Post 4006 in Navasota from noon to 7 p.m.
The exhibit is packed with panels outlining the history of Wreaths Across America, computers to explore information about the organization and a 24-person screening room for attendees to view a video about the WAA mission. A separate video also runs on a screen outside of the mobile unit.
Ambassador Jennifer Merrill and driver ambassador Stefan Brann have been taking the trailer around the country. Merrill said this stop in Brazos County is the farthest west the two have taken the trailer.
“Everybody just loves it,” Merrill said of Thursday’s exhibit visitors. “They’re so excited to see it finally. I think a lot of people know about it now, so everybody has been super excited to come in and find out where we’ve been and where it’s going.”
The trailer has been around for about three years. Merrill said it used to be taken to trade shows and other events, but for about a year has become a full-time operation that makes stops all around the country for months on end. She added that the COVID-19 pandemic caused the WAA exhibition to pause for a while, but she said it has been back on the road since July.
Wreaths Across America became an official nonprofit organization in 2007, but — as the panels inside the mobile exhibit explain — the efforts to honor veterans with wreaths began in 1992. Morrill Worcester, owner of Worcester Wreath Company in Maine, had a surplus of wreaths toward the end of the holiday season. As he remembered back to a trip to the Arlington National Cemetery when he was a child, Worcester arranged to have the wreaths sent to a less-visited section of the Arlington cemetery. The practice became an annual tradition.
By 2005, a photo of the wreaths began circulating online, and soon there were requests for similar events to be held around the country. In 2020, Wreaths Across America placed 1.7 million wreaths in 2,557 locations.
Merrill said she loves when mobile exhibit visitors learn that Wreaths Across America is something that communities all around the country can get involved in.
Texans have been especially welcoming of the mobile exhibit, Brann said, and there are daily requests rolling in for the trailer to go to various Texas communities.
“The response has been overwhelming,” he said.
Brann added that the trailer will be in California in April and May, but there are plans to potentially run back through Texas on the way to Pennsylvania, where Brann said he and Merrill need to be in by mid-June.
Thursday also marked a special time to honor Vietnam War veterans at American Legion Post 159. Ellen Fuller, volunteer co-chair of WAA-Brazos Valley, said 23 pins were handed to veterans in front of the Post on Thursday morning.
Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson spoke at the ceremony, recalling when former President Barack Obama in 2012 kicked off a 13-year project marking the anniversary of the Vietnam War through partnerships with communities across the country to host events meant to honor Vietnam veterans. Nelson also reminded attendees about former President Donald Trump signing the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act in 2017, designating March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
“You’ve made a big impact on my life and the lives of every American,” Nelson told veterans in attendance.
Past president of American Legion Post 159 John Hince attended the morning pin ceremony. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Hince said honoring Vietnam veterans is important, as many of them did not receive a warm welcome when they returned home after the war.
Learn more about the mobile exhibit at wreathsacrossamerica.org/MEE.