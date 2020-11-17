Trash fire blamed for Sunday wildfire in Walker County

A trash fire is being blamed for a wildfire Sunday afternoon that burned more than 100 acres in western Walker County.

According to officials with the Walker County Office of Emergency Management, fire crews responded to a grass fire near the Walker-Grimes County line around 1:30 p.m. Officials said 100 to 125 acres were burned, with no injuries or structures involved.

The fire was fully contained late Sunday evening.

Walker County is one of 100 Texas counties under a burn ban. Robertson County was the only Brazos Valley county with a burn ban in place on Monday.