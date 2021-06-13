Transportation experts share insights on Bryan-College Station traffic data, projects

Bill Eisele, senior research engineer at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, said car traffic dropped precipitously early in the pandemic — both locally and nationally — and has steadily rebounded since, though not yet quite to pre-pandemic levels.

“Nationwide, we really observed this shocking drop in traffic last spring due to the pandemic. We certainly experienced that here in Bryan-College Station,” Eisele said. “Likewise, we’ve all felt it start to come back, though we’re still a little bit less than our pre-pandemic levels. I do expect that we’ll be close to pre-pandemic level by the fall, if not already back there, once we get A&M back to school.”

Eisele said that despite the steep drop in car traffic during the pandemic, commercial truck traffic was far less affected because supply needs remained strong across the country. He said TTI will soon release a detailed report outlining the effects of the pandemic on travel patterns.

Looking forward, Eisele said “there’s a lot still that we don’t know” about the long-term effects of the pandemic on travel and transportation habits. In particular, he noted that there are jobs are likely to keep some elements of remote work, and that ripple effects, particularly in large metro areas, could be far-reaching.

“How much flexibility will people have in their jobs? Where are they going to live as a function of that, where will they work, and where will they recreate? Once that settles, then the business community will need to figure out where to locate to get to the workforces,” Eisele said. He also mentioned that developments such as Bryan’s Midtown area could impact travel and traffic patterns.