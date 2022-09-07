 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Traffic switches on FM 2818 begin Wednesday night

  • 0

The first of two traffic switches on FM 2818 began Wednesday night.

Northbound traffic shifted to the new roadbed from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Northbound and southbound lanes will be split with a grass median after the switch.

Beginning Sept. 11, southbound traffic also will be switched to its new configuration. Traffic will remain in this configuration until late spring 2023.

This project is part of the larger project on FM 2818 by the Department of Transportation. The purpose of the project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion on FM 2818 by converting the corridor between Wellborn Road and north of FM 60 into a “Super Street.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert