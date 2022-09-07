Traffic switches on FM 2818 begin Wednesday night

The first of two traffic switches on FM 2818 began Wednesday night.

Northbound traffic shifted to the new roadbed from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Northbound and southbound lanes will be split with a grass median after the switch.

Beginning Sept. 11, southbound traffic also will be switched to its new configuration. Traffic will remain in this configuration until late spring 2023.

This project is part of the larger project on FM 2818 by the Department of Transportation. The purpose of the project is to improve safety, enhance capacity and address congestion on FM 2818 by converting the corridor between Wellborn Road and north of FM 60 into a “Super Street.”