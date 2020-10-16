Traffic stop on Texas 6 leads to felony charges for Houston man

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, John Angel Rodriguez, 21, was pulled over for speeding around 10:54 a.m. Authorities said a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the vehicle and a handgun could be seen between the console and passenger seat. During a pat-down of Rodriguez, officials said $2,000 in cash was found in his pants pocket. A search was conducted on the vehicle, and authorities said marijuana, a large amount of currency, cocaine, methamphetamine and the gun, which was reported stolen out of Sugar Land, were found.