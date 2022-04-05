 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Traffic stop leads to drug charge for College Station man

  • 0
Adrian Richardson

Richardson

A 41-year-old College Station man was in the Brazos County Jail on Tuesday after being accused of selling drugs.

Authorities said in an arrest report that a Monday night traffic stop led to the arrest of Adrian Richardson after College Station police officers reported finding more than $4,300 in cash and an uncut block of crack cocaine.

Richardson was charged with manufacture or delivery of between 1 and 4 grams of a controlled substance, which could be prosecuted as a second-degree felony punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

Richardson's bail was set at $20,000.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert