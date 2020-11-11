Towns wants to become an ag teacher to educate community

His enthusiasm and positivity have been a constant in the years she has known him, she said.

“It’s a rare occasion to find him in a bad mood, and that’s not just in ag,” she said. “… He’s always that kid that’s positive and happy and sticks out amongst the group.”

It is his kind of personality that attracts other people to join the FFA chapter, she said, as younger members of the junior or main chapter are drawn to him.

She described him as a reliable, enthusiastic and dependable leader, saying he is always the first to volunteer not because he has to but because he has that enthusiasm.

His love of ag has grown into a dedicated passion, which is what it takes to change the industry, Vasbinder said.

Fellow ag teacher Kacie Marchant said Towns is willing to say something if it means positively impacting the agriculture industry or the next generation.

Marchant first met Towns when he attended his first Rudder FFA meeting in 2012 when she was a student at Rudder High School and Towns was in the Junior FFA program, she said.