Tourism program will offer special discounts to College Station visitors

College Station leaders are encouraging business owners to get involved in a new effort meant to attract visitors to the city and increase sales tax revenue.

The Heart of Aggieland Visitor’s Pass Program is a chance for College Station visitors who booked events through the city’s tourism department to get discounts and specials at local restaurants, entertainment venues and retail establishments.

Visitors in town for conferences, meetings or tournaments will get a link to access the pass, which allows them to choose which special offers they want to redeem. Offering deals via the new pass is voluntary for business owners and does not require a fee to participate.

Economic Development Manager Aubrey Nettles said she and others in her department are always looking for ways to get new people to support the city’s businesses, and the pass program is one way to do that.

“We’re making sure that [visitors] checking out the many amenities in College Station because there are so many gems,” Nettles said in an interview last week. “I think that our different establishments are what make us really special.”