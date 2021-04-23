 Skip to main content
Tornado watch issued for Brazos County until 9 p.m. Friday
breaking

Tornado watch issued for Brazos County until 9 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Washington counties until 9 p.m. Friday.

The National Weather Service says there is a possibility for tornadoes, dime-sized hail, and gusts that can reach 70 mph.

The Weather Service forecast includes showers and thunderstorms in the Bryan-College Station area on Friday mainly before 7 p.m.

For the second year in a row, Aggie Muster took on a new format as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. But this time rather than gathering completely virtually, thousands joined together at Kyle Field and Reed Arena as thousands more joined via a livestream.
