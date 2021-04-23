Tornado watch issued for Brazos County until 9 p.m. Friday

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Madison, and Washington counties until 9 p.m. Friday.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Louisiana and Texas until 9 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/QosmKnZbSe— NWS Houston (@NWSHouston) April 23, 2021
The National Weather Service says there is a possibility for tornadoes, dime-sized hail, and gusts that can reach 70 mph.
The Weather Service forecast includes showers and thunderstorms in the Bryan-College Station area on Friday mainly before 7 p.m.