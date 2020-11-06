Topping-out held at new College Station City Hall ahead of final beam’s installment

The current 36,881-square-foot city hall was dedicated in 1969, and additions were dedicated in 1979 and in 1983. It will be torn down once everyone is moved to the new location.

The new building will bring employees from other departments and buildings across the city under one roof, interim City Manager Jeff Capps said. This includes the information technology and community services groups. Capps said that the community services staff members are in a building where the city leases space, so when they move to city hall, that contract will end. IT currently shares a building with utility customer services, so city officials are deciding who will be put in that space after the move.

This project has been a subject of discussion for decades, Capps said during his speech at Thursday’s event.

“It’s going to be a beautiful building,” he said. “We’re excited about what it’s going to do for us in this community. We’re already envisioning all the various community events we’re going to have out in the plaza with all of the community being able to come and enjoy this beautiful sight.”