Todd Mission man shot; three arrested in suspected robbery attempt

According to the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office, Tylar Jordan, 18, Darian Nelson, 20, Jaquerious Duckett, 17, and a juvenile entered a home in Todd Mission on Jan. 24. The four entered the home with the intent to rob the person there, authorities said. The resident was shot multiple times, and several belongings were stolen from the home, a press release notes. The victim was not responsive when first responders arrived, and he was airlifted to a trauma facility, where he underwent emergency surgery.