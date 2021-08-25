Toasted Yolk to open Sept. 13

The Toasted Yolk, a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch, in College Station will hold its grand opening Sept. 13.

The restaurant is located in The Advantage Center at 700 University Drive and will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. This Toasted Yolk franchise is owned by College Station residents Scott and Mary Wong.

During The Toasted Yolk’s first day of business, the first 25 people to enter the door will receive a gift card to use at a later date and patrons will have the opportunity to win free breakfast for a year.