TMPA: Gibbons Creek power plant to be sold, decommissioned

While GCERG’s plans for site redevelopment do not include restarting the coal plant, they do include “renewable energy, agricultural, commercial or industrial redevelopment opportunities.” The release said that the Gibbons Creek Reservoir RV Park and campground will continue to operate.

Kahn said TMPA has been negotiating with Charah Solutions since August 2019. If the two parties come to an agreement, more details about the transaction will be made public when it ends up on the agenda for a TMPA board meeting. Kahn expects that to happen within the next few months.

Over the summer there were rumors that a potential buyer wanted to restart the coal plant. The plant was listed on the state’s electricity grid manager Generator Interconnection Status Report with an in-service date of Nov. 1, meaning that it had been expected to be commercially operable by that date. At the end of August, the Sierra Club published an article stating that the interconnection agreement was terminated.

Charah Solutions officials thought about restarting the plant earlier in the process, Kahn said, but ended up deciding against it.