Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser aiming to earn $40,000 at College Station Texas Roadhouse

Area law enforcement officials are greeting visitors, refilling drinks and helping Texas Roadhouse waitstaff this week in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics.

The annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse in College Station has been a staple for local law enforcement since 2008, but the event was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday kicked off the return of the festivities, which will run through Thursday. Diners who go out for a bite between 3 and 10 p.m. can chat with officers and purchase T-shirts from Special Olympics athletes.

The goal this year is to raise $40,000 at the restaurant, which would top the 2019 figure of $39,000, said Bryan Police Lt. Jason James, who organizes the fundraiser each year.

The goal is higher than the typical $3,000 to $5,000 that other Tip-a-Cop fundraisers bring in, according to Rose Stewart, Area 6 director for Special Olympics Texas. This year, there is a statewide goal to raise $200,000 in total, Stewart said.

More than anything, James said the priority is to ensure that the Special Olympics can run smoothly.