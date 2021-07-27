Tip-a-Cop Fundraiser aiming to earn $40,000 at College Station Texas Roadhouse

Area law enforcement officials are greeting visitors, refilling drinks and helping Texas Roadhouse waitstaff this week in an effort to raise money for Special Olympics.
The annual Tip-a-Cop fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse in College Station has been a staple for local law enforcement since 2008, but the event was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Monday kicked off the return of the festivities, which will run through Thursday. Diners who go out for a bite between 3 and 10 p.m. can chat with officers and purchase T-shirts from Special Olympics athletes.
The goal this year is to raise $40,000 at the restaurant, which would top the 2019 figure of $39,000, said Bryan Police Lt. Jason James, who organizes the fundraiser each year.
The goal is higher than the typical $3,000 to $5,000 that other Tip-a-Cop fundraisers bring in, according to Rose Stewart, Area 6 director for Special Olympics Texas. This year, there is a statewide goal to raise $200,000 in total, Stewart said.
More than anything, James said the priority is to ensure that the Special Olympics can run smoothly.
“Our little old College Station Roadhouse produces more money than any other in the state of Texas, and across the nation,” James said. “We are really good at this, and the Special Olympic athletes are really counting on us to provide for them to be able to have the Special Olympic Games, either to rent facilities, buy equipment or transportation to the Special Olympic Games. It’s needed for them to get out of the house, socialize, stay active and overall stay healthy. So that’s our goal, is to be able to make sure that our Olympic Games happen.”
Tip-a-Cop events are typically held for one day, but James said that the high volume of law enforcement officials who want to volunteer pushed the local event to span over four days. Stewart said that this year is the first time that another area of the state will be hosting their fundraiser for multiple days, too.
James said that this year’s event is also drawing other Texas Roadhouse management to the area to learn how the College Station area’s fundraiser is run.
There were several times throughout the pandemic that Special Olympics leaders thought events could come back but instead they stayed on hold or were hosted virtually. Stewart said this fundraiser is one of the first events to come back in person for the organization and it is a sign that the Special Olympics are really returning.
Law enforcement’s ties to the Special Olympics are tight globally, Stewart said. According to the Special Olympics Texas website, The Law Enforcement Torch Run is the Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle in the world. Across the globe, law enforcement officers are known as the “keepers of the flame”as they participate in a Torch Run to the Special Olympics state games every year. They also volunteer time as security at games held in the Brazos Valley.
Several Special Olympics athletes were in attendance Monday night, manning a table with T-shirts promoting their organization and walking around to customers’ tables to speak with them about donating or buying shirts.
Andy Mitchell and Timmy Robinson, who have been Special Olympics athletes for about 20 and 25 years respectively, said they enjoy participating in the fundraiser. Timmy Robinson was last year’s top T-shirt seller. Special Olympics athlete Allison Dohrman is a host at Texas Roadhouse who was excited to be part of the event.
Cheryl Ostigin, a Navasota resident, didn’t know about the fundraiser when she went out to dinner at Texas Roadhouse Monday night but was happy to buy a T-shirt for the cause, noting that she is passionate about such efforts as someone who works in the mental health field.
“It’s all for a good cause,” Ostigin said. “It’s worth it.”
The fundraiser has brought Bryan Police Department Officer Stacey Dowling back every year for the past decade. She said she loves working with the athletes and that the event is a fun way to interact with the community. Dowling said she started volunteering at the fundraiser when she was in a dark place caused by the negative experiences that first responders see on the job.
“This brings me joy,” she said. “It’s fun. … I’m wearing the uniform, but it’s like I’m not because I’m being myself.”
The College Station Texas Roadhouse will see law enforcement officials from several local agencies this week including BPD, CSPD, Brazos County Constables, Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and the Texas A&M University Police Department. Surrounding agencies are also getting involved including Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Madisonville Police Department, Waller County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The law enforcement officials assist the servers throughout the week by running food to tables and talking to patrons about donating or purchasing T-shirts, said Brad Apgar, managing partner of the local Texas Roadhouse.
“We look forward to it the whole year,” Apgar said of the fundraiser. “I love doing it. The whole year, these are the best shifts we have. Everyone enjoys it and comes out for it. The only problem is getting everybody in to be able to enjoy it.”
Apgar said that businesses are able to get involved in Tip-a-Cop by sponsoring one hour, meaning that they will match donations up to $1,000 during a specific hour of the event.
Those who cannot make it to the event can mail donations to the Bryan Police Department and Lt. Jason James at 303 E. 29th St., Bryan, Texas 77803. Checks can be made payable to “Special Olympics Texas.” Donations can be made online at givebutter.com/TAC_CollegeStation.
The Special Olympics Fall Classic will be held in Bryan-College Station at the end of October and in early November.