PopStroke Entertainment Group announced plans to bring a miniature golf venue to College Station on Thursday.

A spokesperson for PopStroke said to expect the College Station location to open in the first half of 2024. An exact location hasn’t been determined, but the PopStroke spokesperson said the venue will be located on Texas A&M’s campus. A city of College Station official clarified Thursday that PopStroke’s intention is likely to be located near campus.

PopStroke venues include two 18-hole putting courses created by Tiger Woods and his TGR Design team. Venues also include a full-service restaurant and bar with outdoor dining areas, outdoor games, a playground and an ice cream parlor.

Special edition TaylorMade golf balls are given to customers, who can take them home. Premium TaylorMade putters are also available to rent while playing.

"We are seeing huge consumer demand to bring our immersive experience into new cities. PopStroke was created to bring people together across all ages and skill levels through the game of golf. We are thrilled to expand our reach and share the PopStroke experience with new guests," Greg Bartoli, PopStroke CEO and founder, said in a statement.

PopStroke Entertainment Group is owned by Bartoli, Tiger Woods' TGR Ventures, and TaylorMade Golf Company. The Florida-based company started in 2019 and currently has seven locations, including one in Katy. Three more PopStroke venues are under construction and a fourth is expected to break ground in May in Las Vegas. Thursday’s announcement said PopStroke is expanding to 13 cities, including College Station, Dallas and San Antonio.

"PopStroke continues to use golf to bring families and friends together in a fun, welcoming environment,” Woods, a 15-time major champion, said in a statement. “I am excited to see PopStroke expanding into these new cities.”

A city of College Station official said Thursday that Casa Mangiare is expected to open within the next week on University Drive in the space formerly occupied by Abuelo’s.